lgbt issues

A large conference of LGBTQ leaders convenes Friday in Los Angeles to discuss a range of issues confronting their community, including attacks from the…
The California Legislature has approved two bills giving new legal protections to LGBT Californians. Here are reports from KVCR's Ken Vincent and Capital…
Now, the latest battle over religeous liberty. It involves church-affiliated colleges and universities and their L-G-B-T students. A California lawmaker…
A California lawmaker's push to reduce discrimination against gays and lesbians at religious colleges and universities is sparking new debate over the…
State Attorney General, Kamala Harris has called the recently proposed Sodomite Suppression Act reprehensible. Toni Atkins, Speaker of the California…
California Attorney General Kamala Harris is going to court to try to stop a proposed state ballot initiative that would encourage the killing of…