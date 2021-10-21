Allocation of Nearly $240 Million of American Rescue Plan Act Funds Approved by Riverside County Board of Supervisors

Riverside County Board of Supervisors Diagram showing where all the $239 Million in Resue Act Funds will be going in the county.

The allocation was approved on Tuesday and comes from the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package approved by Congress in March.

Brooke Federico is a Public Information Officer for the County of Riverside. She said, “The American Rescue Act Funds are providing additional support for our residents and our business as well as our county government to ensure that we can continue to make appropriate investments; in the community.”

Of the $240 million, $65 million would go to infrastructure such as utility and broadband assistance and $50 million to housing and homelessness.

Federico added that $15 million would be dedicated to childcare operators. "To be able to support their operations, so that they would be able to return to work, to return to having their business opened so that there’s more childcare options available for our residents," Federico added.

The current allocation is just a blueprint and is not necessarily set in stone. On top of the current funding, Riverside County will receive an additional $239 million from the rescue plan.