-
Both Riverside and San Bernardino Counties continue to report record highs for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at their Board of Supervisors meetings…
-
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Riverside County officials are eyeing a December end to current federal coronavirus funding, which is partly used for…
-
Riverside County received a warning from the state Tuesday that it is in danger of slipping back into the first phase or purple tier of the re-opening…
-
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday to support quarantine housing and financial relief for farmworkers who test…
-
Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted on resolutions related to the in-custody death of George Floyd and local policing policies on Tuesday. Two…
-
The death of Kay Sandra Ceniceros, Riverside County's first female supervisor who served in county government for over two decades, was confirmed Monday…
-
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A proposal for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services to take over patrol and impoundment duties in San Bernardino sank…
-
City News ServiceRIVERSIDE (CNS) - Most Riverside County agencies are poised to finishthe current fiscal year within spending limits, but an overall…
-
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors yesterday (Tuesday) approved a two-year collective bargaining agreement with one of the largest labor unions…
-
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside County Board of Supervisors Chairman KevinJeffries vowed Tuesday to hammer out a plan of action with state and localagencies…