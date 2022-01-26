© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Riverside County Supervisors Approve Search for New Sheriff Station

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published January 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM PST
d364a0cb-39c6-4ba7-91f0-8072aa6af418-sheriffs_car.jpg
Riverside County Sheriff's Department
/
A Riverside County Sheriff's vehicle seen at a scene with yellow barricade tape reading "sheriff's line do not cross."

On Jan. 25, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors authorized the Sheriff's Department to initiate a property search to establish a new sheriff station.

Under the proposal, the sheriff's department will coordinate with county officials to locate a 19,000-square-foot space for the new station that would accommodate up to 70 sheriff personnel.

The facility would serve over 60,000 residents in unincorporated Corona, Woodcrest, Lake Hills, and Temescal Valley. Supervisor Kevin Jefferies told City News Service that the location has been a long time coming and that a facility is badly needed in the area.

Tags

Local NewsRiverside CountyRiverside County Board of SupervisorsRiverside County Sheriff's Dept
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden