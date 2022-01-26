Riverside County Supervisors Approve Search for New Sheriff Station

Under the proposal, the sheriff's department will coordinate with county officials to locate a 19,000-square-foot space for the new station that would accommodate up to 70 sheriff personnel.

The facility would serve over 60,000 residents in unincorporated Corona, Woodcrest, Lake Hills, and Temescal Valley. Supervisor Kevin Jefferies told City News Service that the location has been a long time coming and that a facility is badly needed in the area.