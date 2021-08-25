© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire Ranks 10th Best Metro Area for Electric Cars

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 25, 2021 at 4:31 PM PDT
48087044318_a8cf046f96_c.jpg
EVgo Network
/
Flickr Creative Commons
A Chevy Bolt charging at an EVgo charging station in Anaheim, CA.

According to a new report, the Inland Empire ranks the 10th best Metro Region in the U.S. for Electric Cars.

The report looked at factors like registered electric vehicles, EV infrastructure, carpooling statistics, and local air quality.

Mirela Mohan collected all the data for the ranking and is a Senior Editor with Storage Cafe. She said, “The data that we used here is mostly centered around EV ownership and EV infrastructure. Because in order for people to be encouraged to adopt EV’s, the infrastructure has to be there.”

Best-metros-for-electric-cars.jpeg
A chart released by Storage Cafe showing the top 20 Metro Areas in the U.S. that drive electric vehicles.

This comes as car companies around the U.S. and globe are releasing more and more electric vehicles, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the GMC Hummer EV.

Mohan also stated that their data found that the Inland Empire has over 40,000 electric vehicles, 770 public chargers, and averages just over one charger per 2,000 households.

Overall, California cities took five of the top ten spots, with San Jose ranking first and Los Angeles ranking fourth.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
