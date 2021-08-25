Inland Empire Ranks 10th Best Metro Area for Electric Cars

The report looked at factors like registered electric vehicles, EV infrastructure, carpooling statistics, and local air quality.

Mirela Mohan collected all the data for the ranking and is a Senior Editor with Storage Cafe. She said, “The data that we used here is mostly centered around EV ownership and EV infrastructure. Because in order for people to be encouraged to adopt EV’s, the infrastructure has to be there.”

A chart released by Storage Cafe showing the top 20 Metro Areas in the U.S. that drive electric vehicles.

This comes as car companies around the U.S. and globe are releasing more and more electric vehicles, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the GMC Hummer EV.

Mohan also stated that their data found that the Inland Empire has over 40,000 electric vehicles, 770 public chargers, and averages just over one charger per 2,000 households.

Overall, California cities took five of the top ten spots, with San Jose ranking first and Los Angeles ranking fourth.