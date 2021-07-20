-
A zero-emissions vehicle future was set into motion when Governor Newsom signed an executive order in September to end the sale of all new gas-powered…
-
Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order to restrict new car sales in the state to only zero-emission vehicles by 2035 and called for a ban…
-
The California Air Resources Board will be voting on a rule to electrify trucks and big rigs on Thursday. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on how this could…
-
A Fontana truck and trailer dealership with be the location of Volvo’s first pilot all-electric truck in North America.The zero-emissions vehicle will…
-
California is not on track to reach its goal of five-million zero-emission vehicles by 2030. So, as Capital Public Radio's Randol White explains,…
-
Electric car ownership in California is growing faster than ever according to a new report. Capital Public Radio's Randol White has more.The first quarter…
-
A 200-million dollar plan to convert drivers to electric vehicles was proposed to the California Air Resources Board yesterday (Wednesday). Capital Public…
-
California is on pace to surpass its target of 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles by 2025. Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero has more on a new…
-
Governor Jerry Brown has issued an executive order to boost the number of zero-emission vehicles on California roads. Capital Public Radio's Ezra David…
-
California Governor Jerry Brown is in China this week looking to strengthen ties in the fight against climate change. In reality that's meant meetings…