© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Rep. Takano Discusses Amendment to Create Riverside County Wildlife Refuge

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 15, 2021 at 5:18 PM PDT
46507579385_dda18eea1d_b.jpg
Chris Jepsen / Fliker Creative Commons
/

Congressman Mark Takano co-sponsored a bill this past February to establish the “Western Riverside County Refuge.” KVCR's Jonathan Linden spoke to the Congressman to find out more about the goal of the refuge and what areas it would include.

The bill was initially released by Rep. Ken Calvert as the Wildlife Refuge Conservation and Recreation for Community Act. The bill was later included as an amendment of the Invest in America Act, which passed the House of Representatives on July 1st.

If the act passes, the amendment would create the Western Riverside County Refudge, which would bring together several already protected lands under the already existing Western Riverside County Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Plan.

Rep. Takano says creating the refuge would "Create a mechanism for federal agencies to inventory the lands within the refuge boundaries established by this legislation." Also adding that "This is really important. By being able to provide a refuge for our endangered species, we would then be able to provide certainty for future development."

The act has yet to be taken up on a vote in the U.S. Senate.

Tags

Local NewsCalifornia environmentRiverside CountyCalifornia wildlife; environmental conservation;Ken CalvertCongressman Mark Takano
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA.
See stories by Jonathan Linden