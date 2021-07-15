Rep. Takano Discusses Amendment to Create Riverside County Wildlife Refuge

Congressman Mark Takano co-sponsored a bill this past February to establish the “Western Riverside County Refuge.” KVCR's Jonathan Linden spoke to the Congressman to find out more about the goal of the refuge and what areas it would include.

The bill was initially released by Rep. Ken Calvert as the Wildlife Refuge Conservation and Recreation for Community Act. The bill was later included as an amendment of the Invest in America Act, which passed the House of Representatives on July 1st.

If the act passes, the amendment would create the Western Riverside County Refudge, which would bring together several already protected lands under the already existing Western Riverside County Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Plan.

Rep. Takano says creating the refuge would "Create a mechanism for federal agencies to inventory the lands within the refuge boundaries established by this legislation." Also adding that "This is really important. By being able to provide a refuge for our endangered species, we would then be able to provide certainty for future development."

The act has yet to be taken up on a vote in the U.S. Senate.