California wildlife; environmental conservation;

-
Congressman Mark Takano co-sponsored a bill this past February to establish the “Western Riverside County Refuge.” KVCR's Jonathan Linden spoke to the…
-
On Thursday it was confirmed that rabid bats in San Bernardino County including four within the past two weeks had been identified in in the communities…
-
More than a million species are at risk of extinction globally. That's what the United Nations revealed yesterday [Monday]. Capital Public Radio’s Ezra…
-
People around the world have been tuning in to the online "Eagle Cam" in the San Bernardino National Forest hoping to catch a glimpse of two new baby…
-
UPDATED MONDAY AFTERNOON:People who were lucky enough to be logged into an online camera positioned near an eagle's nest in the San Bernardino National…
-
The U.S. Forest Service is looking for volunteers to help with it's annual census of bald eagles living around local San Bernardino County and Riverside…
-
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell traveled to the Coachella Valley yesterday (Wednesday) to sign the long-awaited Desert Renewable Energy…
-
President Obama and the First Family were in Yosemite National Park over the weekend. The visit prompted conservation groups to call for more diversity in…
-
Part of President Obama's current trip to Southern California will be devoted to a summit with leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.…
-
A lawsuit has been filed challenging the validity of a U.S. Forest Service permit allowing Nestle to bottle water in the San Bernardino National Forest.…