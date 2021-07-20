California environment

-
Congressman Mark Takano co-sponsored a bill this past February to establish the “Western Riverside County Refuge.” KVCR's Jonathan Linden spoke to the…
Conservation groups say an oil leak from a Chevron well in Kern County has surpassed the 2105 Santa Barbara spill in size. As cleanup continues, the…
"Poppypocalypse" Update: Agencies Prepare for Supersized `Super Bloom' Crowds in Lake Elsinore AgainLAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - Sunshine and rolling hills blanketed in eye- catching wildflowers are expected to draw major crowds to Lake Elsinore today…
The Green New Deal nationally includes social justice goals that aren't always attached to plans to fight climate change. Captial Public Radio's Ezra…
The Trump Administration announced yesterday (Thursday) it will no longer allow California to have tougher fuel efficiency standards than the rest of the…
In 60 years, the climate in cities across the U.S. could shift drastically. As Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero explains, now there's a web tool…
Grassroots groups are mobilizing across California and the nation this week to promote the "Green New Deal," a ten-year plan to fight climate change by…
BusinessWalmart is opening a consolidation center and warehouse in Colton, which will bring over 600 jobs by 2021. KVCR's Danielle Fox has more. Walmart is…
Paper receipts could become a thing of the past if a new California bill becomes law. Capital Public Radio's Ezra David Romero reports.