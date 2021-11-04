What is PFAS, and how'd it end up in our water?

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences Portrait of the Former Director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Linda Birnbaum.

Over the past few years in California, addressing PFAS in our water and other products has become a primary environmental issue. Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB-1200, which will ban the use of PFAS in paper-based food packaging and require the disclosure of the chemical in cookware items such as pots and pans.

PFAS has been dubbed the "forever chemical," and according to the EPA, "PFAS are widely used, long-lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time."

KVCR's Jonathan Linden spoke with Dr. Linda Birnbaum who is an Adjunct Professor with the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is the former Director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. She has studied the effects of the chemical through her career and spoke of the dangers of PFAS and ways individuals can help combat the issue.

Also discussed was a PFAS water contamination map created by the Environmental Working Group (EWG). According to EWG, "As of August 2021, 2,854 locations in 50 states and two territories are known to be contaminated(with PFAS)." On their map, you can view their PFAS water data for the Inland Empire cities of Corona, Riverside, Ontario, Rialto, and many more. You can CLICK HERE to view the map.