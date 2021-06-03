The Voice: Police Use of Force in the City of San Bernardino

The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.

This week KVCR's Megan Jamerson spoke with Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about police use of force in the city of San Bernardino against members of the Black community.

The Voice team would first like to acknowledge the multiple shootings this week involving first responders. Even as families mourn the deaths of a San Bernardino County Sherriff’s deputy and LA County fire fighter, and as thoughts go to the fire captain also shot and in critical condition, the story of law enforcement’s disproportionate use of force against members of the Black community is a story that still needs to be told. Listen to the conversation below.

To read Stephanie's story San Bernardino: The Use of Force Arrest of Quinn Bass click here.