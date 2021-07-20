local law enforcement

-
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the inland region.This week KVCR's Megan…
HEMET (CNS) - Police today arrested a 15-year-old Hemet boy suspectedof calling a school and threatening to carry out a shooting, resulting in acampus…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A 24-year-old man accused of threatening to carryout a shooting at UC Riverside was charged Tuesday with making terrorist threats.…
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) - A Jurupa Valley man was arrested for allegedlyshining a laser at two law enforcement aircraft, a sheriff's sergeant saidtoday. A…
INDIO (CNS) - Opening statements are scheduled today in the trial of a man accused of killing two Palm Springs police officers, with prosecutors expected…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A California Highway Patrol sergeant who was killed by an alleged drunken driver in Lake Elsinore was remembered Tuesday in Riverside,…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A California Highway Patrol sergeant who was killed by an alleged drunken and reckless driver in Lake Elsinore is being remembered today…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A Riverside high school teacher suspected of sendinginappropriate text messages to nearly a dozen female students was releasedfrom jail…
MURRIETA (CNS) - A man accused of striking a veteran California Highway Patrol sergeant while driving drunk on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore last weekend…
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - A memorial fund established in honor of the Riverside-based California Highway Patrol officer killed by an alleged drunken driver over…