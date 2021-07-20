-
San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus took office earlier this week after Sheriff John McMahon retired this past Friday. KVCR’s Jonathan Linden spoke to the Sheriff to hear his overall goals for the department and things he would like to change.
