San Bernardino County Sheriff Deputy Shot During Traffic Stop

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Bobbett Drive and Olive Street in the City of San Bernardino.

County Sheriff Shannon Dicus held a press conference and said the officer had superficial injuries to the face and shrapnel in one of his arms. He also spoke of the officer’s overall condition saying, "I visited with the deputy myself. The deputy is in good spirits; he’s coherent and talking and surrounded by his family. And we’re making sure that he’s getting his family taken care of and excellent medical attention that’s being provided here at the hospital.”

Sheriff Dicus also stated that the reason for the traffic stop was unknown but that it is under investigation. A white BMW, possibly belonging to the suspect, was recovered, but there have been no arrests.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the City of San Bernardino’s Police Department, so they’ll be conducting the formal investigation.