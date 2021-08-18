© 2021 91.9 KVCR

News

San Bernardino County Sheriff Deputy Shot During Traffic Stop

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 18, 2021 at 5:00 AM PDT
7580188978_8317f5b7d6_c.jpg
Tomas Del Coro
/
Flickr Creative Commons
A San Bernardino County Sheriff vehicle driving in the City of Big Bear Lake.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff Deputy was shot and wounded during a traffic stop on August 18th.  

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Bobbett Drive and Olive Street in the City of San Bernardino.

County Sheriff Shannon Dicus held a press conference and said the officer had superficial injuries to the face and shrapnel in one of his arms. He also spoke of the officer’s overall condition saying, "I visited with the deputy myself. The deputy is in good spirits; he’s coherent and talking and surrounded by his family. And we’re making sure that he’s getting his family taken care of and excellent medical attention that’s being provided here at the hospital.”

Sheriff Dicus also stated that the reason for the traffic stop was unknown but that it is under investigation. A white BMW, possibly belonging to the suspect, was recovered, but there have been no arrests.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the City of San Bernardino’s Police Department, so they’ll be conducting the formal investigation.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
