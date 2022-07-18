Sheriff’s deputy shot while responding to call in Rancho Cucamonga

The incident occurred early Sunday morning in Rancho Cucamonga when an unnamed deputy made contact with the suspect and began asking for documentation.

According to the sheriff's department, the suspect, Nicholas Campbell, then opened fire at the deputy, struck him twice, and drove off. Soon after, Campbell was seen walking in the area and was then taken into custody.

Your continued thoughts & prayers are appreciated for our deputy & his family as they navigate through the recovery process. @sbcountysheriff @CityOfRC — Ernie Perez (@SBCSDeperez) July 17, 2022

Campbell is a convicted felon and had been on parole for carjacking. In a release, the sheriff's department said that the deputy was in the hospital and in stable condition.