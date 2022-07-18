© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Sheriff’s deputy shot while responding to call in Rancho Cucamonga

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 18, 2022 at 9:15 AM PDT
A San Bernardino County Sheriff vehicle driving in the City of Big Bear Lake.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot twice while responding to a call in Rancho Cucamonga.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning in Rancho Cucamonga when an unnamed deputy made contact with the suspect and began asking for documentation.

According to the sheriff's department, the suspect, Nicholas Campbell, then opened fire at the deputy, struck him twice, and drove off. Soon after, Campbell was seen walking in the area and was then taken into custody.

Campbell is a convicted felon and had been on parole for carjacking. In a release, the sheriff's department said that the deputy was in the hospital and in stable condition.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
