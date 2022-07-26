San Bernardino County assessor-recorder Bob Dutton dies at 71

His career in public service covered more than 50 years. Affectionately known as 'RC Bob,' Mr. Dutton was elected to the Rancho Cucamonga City Council in 1998 and led the fight to eliminate the city's Utility Tax, which was abolished in 2001.

Mr. Dutton earned many accolades for his knowledge and political acumen at many levels. He was elected to California's 63rd State Assembly District in 2002. He won election to the State Senate in 2004, where he served two terms representing San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. He was also unanimously selected as Senate Republican Leader in 2010.

In 2014, Senator Dutton was elected as San Bernardino County's Assessor-Recorder and appointed County Clerk. His philosophy was to ensure San Bernardino County property owners received fair, accurate, and timely property valuations. Mr. Dutton championed veterans, created fraud prevention measures, and had a solid working relationship with county leaders and community stakeholders.