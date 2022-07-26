© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

San Bernardino County assessor-recorder Bob Dutton dies at 71

KVCR | By Paul Del Rosario,
Inland News Today
Published July 26, 2022 at 9:30 AM PDT
BobDuttonPhoto.png
Portrait: County of San Bernardino
/
Background Picture: San Bernardino National Forrest
Portrait of former San Bernardino County assessor-recorder Bob Dutton, who passed away on July 23, 2022.

San Bernardino County Assessor-Clerk-Recorder Bob Dutton died of cancer on Saturday, June 23, at age 71.

His career in public service covered more than 50 years. Affectionately known as 'RC Bob,' Mr. Dutton was elected to the Rancho Cucamonga City Council in 1998 and led the fight to eliminate the city's Utility Tax, which was abolished in 2001.

Mr. Dutton earned many accolades for his knowledge and political acumen at many levels. He was elected to California's 63rd State Assembly District in 2002. He won election to the State Senate in 2004, where he served two terms representing San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. He was also unanimously selected as Senate Republican Leader in 2010.

In 2014, Senator Dutton was elected as San Bernardino County's Assessor-Recorder and appointed County Clerk. His philosophy was to ensure San Bernardino County property owners received fair, accurate, and timely property valuations. Mr. Dutton championed veterans, created fraud prevention measures, and had a solid working relationship with county leaders and community stakeholders.

Paul Del Rosario
Inland News Today
Inland News Today (INT) debuted in 2003, bringing radio news of Riverside and San Bernardino counties to a wider audience in both text and audio. INT's radio and online operations are under the direction of President and General Manager Jim Ness whose news broadcast career in the Inland Empire has spanned more than 40 years.
