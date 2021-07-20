police shootings

-
Just days before a showdown in the California Legislature over when police can use deadly force, law enforcement groups are embracing reforms recommended…
-
A First Amendment group is suing California Attorney General Xavier Becerra over his refusal to disclose police records. Capital Public Radio's Nick…
-
Residents protested in the streets Wednesday evening following a confrontation between an off-duty police officer and a group of teenagers in an Anaheim…
-
A bill requiring California police departments to report officer-involved shootings to the state is awaiting approval from Governor Jerry Brown. Capital…
-
The California State Senate approved a bill this week that would eliminate the use of the Grand Jury in cases pertaining to officer-involved shootings, or…