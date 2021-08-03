Fontana & IE Police Departments Hosting National Night Out Events

On Tuesday, August 3rd, the Fontana Police Department and departments across the Inland Empire will be hosting National Night Out Events.

On the national event's website, they say the goal of the event is to help "enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community."

Fontana's Police Chief, Billy Green, says, "The Relationship between Police and community is one of the greatest enhancements that we can do to increase the legitimacy between Police and the community. That ability, which allows the community to have trust in us."

Fontana will be hosting their National Night Out from 5 to 8 P.M. at Miller Park. The park is located at 17004 Arrow Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335.

Many other departments across the Inland Empire will be hosting National Night Out events as well.

Riverside County Sheriff Department

Mountain Center , 5-8 PM: Lake Hemet Mountain Sheriff’s Station, 56570 CA-74, Mountain Center, CA 92561

Jurupa Valley , 6-8 PM: Vernola Family Park, 5211 Wineville Ave, Mira Loma, CA 91752

Lake Elsinore , 5:30-7:30 PM: Summerly Park, 18505 Malaga Road, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

San Jacinto , 6-8 PM: Mistletoe Park, 421 S. Mistletoe Avenue, San Jacinto, CA 92583

Perris , 6-9 PM: Morgan Park, 600 E Morgan Street, Perris, CA 92571

Murrieta , 6-8 PM: Southwest Sheriff’s Station – 30755-A Auld Road, Murrieta, CA 92563

Woodcrest , 4-8:30 PM: Sandals Church, 17421 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92504

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department

Loma Linda , 6-8 PM: Stater Bros. Market,

25630 Barton Rd, Loma Linda, CA 92354

Big Bear , 3-6 PM: Big Bear Fire Station 283,

550 Maple Ln, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Rancho Cucamonga , 5:30-8:30 PM: Victoria Gardens Cultural Center Courtyard, 12505 Cultural Center Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739

Twin Peaks , 5-7:30 PM: Twin Peaks Sheriff's Station,

26010 CA-189, Twin Peaks, CA 92391

Yucaipa , 5-8 PM: Yucaipa Community Park, 34900 Oak Glen Rd. Yucaipa, CA 92399

City of Corona Police Department

Corona City Hall, 5-8 PM: 400 South Vicentia Ave Corona, CA 92882

City of Murrieta Police Department

Town Square Park, 5 PM: 1 Town Square, Murrieta, CA 92562

City of Menifee Police Department

Central Park, 6 PM: 20268 Civic Plaza Drive, Menifee, CA 92586

City of San Bernardino Police Department

Meadowbrook Park, 5-7 PM: 250 N Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA 92408

City of Ontario Police Department

Dorthy A. Quesada Community Center, 5-8 PM: 1010 S. Don View Ave Ontario, CA 91761

City of Rialto Police Department

Frisbie Park, 5:30-7 PM: 598 E Easton St Rialto, CA 92376

Several other cities, such as Riverside, online said they're hosting events across their city but had no specific locations posted.