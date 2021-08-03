Fontana & IE Police Departments Hosting National Night Out Events
On Tuesday, August 3rd, the Fontana Police Department and departments across the Inland Empire will be hosting National Night Out Events.
On the national event's website, they say the goal of the event is to help "enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community."
Fontana's Police Chief, Billy Green, says, "The Relationship between Police and community is one of the greatest enhancements that we can do to increase the legitimacy between Police and the community. That ability, which allows the community to have trust in us."
Fontana will be hosting their National Night Out from 5 to 8 P.M. at Miller Park. The park is located at 17004 Arrow Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335.
Many other departments across the Inland Empire will be hosting National Night Out events as well.
Riverside County Sheriff Department
Mountain Center, 5-8 PM: Lake Hemet Mountain Sheriff’s Station, 56570 CA-74, Mountain Center, CA 92561
Jurupa Valley, 6-8 PM: Vernola Family Park, 5211 Wineville Ave, Mira Loma, CA 91752
Lake Elsinore, 5:30-7:30 PM: Summerly Park, 18505 Malaga Road, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
San Jacinto, 6-8 PM: Mistletoe Park, 421 S. Mistletoe Avenue, San Jacinto, CA 92583
Perris, 6-9 PM: Morgan Park, 600 E Morgan Street, Perris, CA 92571
Murrieta, 6-8 PM: Southwest Sheriff’s Station – 30755-A Auld Road, Murrieta, CA 92563
Woodcrest, 4-8:30 PM: Sandals Church, 17421 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92504
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department
Loma Linda, 6-8 PM: Stater Bros. Market,
25630 Barton Rd, Loma Linda, CA 92354
Big Bear, 3-6 PM: Big Bear Fire Station 283,
550 Maple Ln, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315
Rancho Cucamonga, 5:30-8:30 PM: Victoria Gardens Cultural Center Courtyard, 12505 Cultural Center Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Twin Peaks, 5-7:30 PM: Twin Peaks Sheriff's Station,
26010 CA-189, Twin Peaks, CA 92391
Yucaipa, 5-8 PM: Yucaipa Community Park, 34900 Oak Glen Rd. Yucaipa, CA 92399
City of Corona Police Department
Corona City Hall, 5-8 PM: 400 South Vicentia Ave Corona, CA 92882
City of Murrieta Police Department
Town Square Park, 5 PM: 1 Town Square, Murrieta, CA 92562
City of Menifee Police Department
Central Park, 6 PM: 20268 Civic Plaza Drive, Menifee, CA 92586
City of San Bernardino Police Department
Meadowbrook Park, 5-7 PM: 250 N Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA 92408
City of Ontario Police Department
Dorthy A. Quesada Community Center, 5-8 PM: 1010 S. Don View Ave Ontario, CA 91761
City of Rialto Police Department
Frisbie Park, 5:30-7 PM: 598 E Easton St Rialto, CA 92376
Several other cities, such as Riverside, online said they're hosting events across their city but had no specific locations posted.