-
Menifee is the second fastest-growing city in Riverside County, and the seventh fastest-growing in the state – and now, it’s building its own police…
-
Police records and investigation that were once confidential are now available to the public. Capital Public Radio's Nadine Sebai explains as part of our…
-
Residents protested in the streets Wednesday evening following a confrontation between an off-duty police officer and a group of teenagers in an Anaheim…
-
San Bernardino is looking for individuals interested in a fast paced career in law enforcement. KVCR's Rick Dulock has more.
-
Representatives from 30 law enforcement agencies in California have completed training in Sacramento and Los Angeles designed to help them communicate…
-
The San Bernardino Police Union and city negotiators have reached a contract agreement after more than two years of wrangling. Results from a vote taken…