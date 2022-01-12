La Verne Police Department Appoints 1st Female Chief

Chief Flores will be taking up the position and become the department's first female police chief in its 116-year history.

"I never dreamed I'd make it this far. I have enjoyed every position I've ever had, and to be appointed as chief, I'm completely humbled and honored and beyond grateful," said Flores.

Chief Flores had been serving as a Captain with the department since 2018 and had previously worked for the Arcadia Police Department for 22 years.

She says people like La Verne's first female police officer Maxine McLain have always been an inspiration for her. "We have pictures of her in the police academy, pictures of her in the range in our hallway at the police department, and every time I walk by it, I'm pleasantly surprised that I've come this far because of women like her."

She hopes she can also be an encouragement to other women. "I hope I can empower other women to teach them that they can do anything they want to do with the right support from family, friends, and your own police department and your own community."

Flores also discussed what she called black eyes on law enforcement and how she plans to bridge that gap in La Verne. "We're looking to grow our neighborhood watch program, our business watch program. We have a lot of involvement with the community; they want to help. Our social media team is excellent and does a great job of communicating with them, and we just want to continue to grow that."

According to Flores, she is now the fourth female Police Chief in Los Angeles County.