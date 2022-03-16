San Bernardino County Sheriff hosting information exchange meetings March 16th and 17th

The goal of the meetings is to create an ongoing dialogue between the department and individuals between the ages of 16 to 35.

Gloria Huerta is a public information officer with the sheriff's department. “We try to get those that are a little bit younger to come in and try to fulfill the mission of the sheriff's department and just kind of serve the community in a positive way and ultimately the effort is you know obviously to reduce crime because we are a law enforcement agency,” said Huerta.

Huerta says the meetings are for individuals who want to make a difference in their community and have positive change.“We've created this forum for them and hope to kind of get their opinions on things that we as a department are doing for the citizens," said Huerta.

The meeting on the 16th will be for community members in the valley area, with Thursday's meeting being for the high desert region.

Individuals interested in attending must contact the department public affairs division, their contact information can be seen below.