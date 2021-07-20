-
Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order to restrict new car sales in the state to only zero-emission vehicles by 2035 and called for a ban…
Gavin Newsom Makes "Big Splash" In First 100 Days As California Governor..But Can He Follow Through?One hundred days ago, Gavin Newsom was sworn in as California’s 40th governor.Newsom: “Now, let’s get to work. Thank you all very much!” (0:03 + applause…
Here’s California Governor Gavin Newsom’s response to President Trump’s call to send migrants seeking asylum to sanctuary cities: It’s already happening.…
One hundred days into his term, Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to appoint a State Homelessness Secretary as he promised on the campaign trail.Cap Radio’s…
It's day two [Monday] of California Governor Gavin Newsom's three day visit to El Salvador. It's his first international trip since taking office. Newsom…
Governor Gavin Newsom said last week he would like to halt the prosecution of any future death sentences in California. As Capital Public Radio’s Chris…
These Donors Gave Nearly $8 Million At Gavin Newsom’s Request. He Gave Them Access At His Inaugural.Gavin Newsom raised nearly $8 million to celebrate his inauguration as California governor earlier this year. Capital Public Radio's Ben Adler looks at…
Governor Gavin Newsom met yesterday (Tuesday) with the mayors of several California cities facing possible lawsuits from the state over their lack of…
Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks on California's embattled high-speed rail project in his State of the State address last week seemed to confuse just about…
California Governor Gavin Newsom made several immigration claims during his State of the State address as he pushed back against what the Trump…