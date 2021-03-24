Socially Innovative: Timely Conversations for the IE

The Center for Social Innovation provides a credible research voice that spurs civic leadership and policy innovation. Its reputation is built on the key pillars of social science, strategic policy awareness, innovation mindsets, and deep community partnerships. The Inland Empire Community Foundation is the oldest and largest community foundation serving the Inland region. Combining an in-depth understanding of the IE and the local nonprofit sector with extensive experience with donors, IECF strives to make a meaningful difference in the lives of all residents – now and in the future. Through their unique partnership, CSI and IECF convene regular meetings where innovative ideas are shared and seeds for change are sewn. Sessions with guest speakers are presented and archived here.
The focus of this recorded webinar is on the status of poverty in the Inland Empire. Karla Lopez Del Rio moderates a panel of experts and includes a…
In this recorded webinar organized by the Inland Empire Community Foundation and UCR's Center for Social Innovation, IECF CEO Michelle Decker moderates a…
In this recorded webinar from the Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside (CSI) and the Inland Empire Community Foundation, CSI's Karthick…
The Center for Social Innovation (CSI) at UCR and the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) dedicated this community webinar to Youth Leadership in…
In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we focus on local non-profit organizations whose mission involves advancing and…
The Center for Social Innovation at UCR (CSI) and the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) dedicated their community webinar to civic engagement…
In service to the young and vulnerable in our society, the Center for Social Innovation (CSI) at UCR and the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF)…
The Call for Collaboration program is part of SCAG’s ongoing commitment to combat racism, social injustice and an equity gap that has reached historic…
To commemorate Women’s History Month, the Center for Social Innovation (CSI) at UCR and the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) dedicated their…
In this recorded meeting from the Center for Social Innovation at UCR and the Inland Empire Community Foundation, Professor Karthick Ramakrishnan…