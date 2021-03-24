Socially Innovative: Timely Conversations for the IE

The Center for Social Innovation provides a credible research voice that spurs civic leadership and policy innovation. Its reputation is built on the key pillars of social science, strategic policy awareness, innovation mindsets, and deep community partnerships. The Inland Empire Community Foundation is the oldest and largest community foundation serving the Inland region. Combining an in-depth understanding of the IE and the local nonprofit sector with extensive experience with donors, IECF strives to make a meaningful difference in the lives of all residents – now and in the future. Through their unique partnership, CSI and IECF convene regular meetings where innovative ideas are shared and seeds for change are sewn. Sessions with guest speakers are presented and archived here.