© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

May 2021 - State Budget Revision and High Road Training Partnerships

KVCR | By Karthick Ramakrishnan
Published May 26, 2021 at 12:00 AM PDT
carina_tamayo.jpeg

In this recorded webinar from the Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside (CSI) and the Inland Empire Community Foundation, CSI's Karthick Ramakrishnan moderates a discussion including information on the May Revision to the proposed 2021-2022 CA budget with a key focus on the workforce development component.

Moderator:
Karthick Ramakrishnan
Director, Center for Social Innovation
Professor, Public Policy and Political Science, UC Riverside
https://karthick.com/

  

Speakers:
Sarah White
Senior Advisor for Jobs & the Economy
Governor's Office of Planning & Research

Molly Wiltshire
SoCal Director - External Affairs
Governor's Inland Empire Regional Office
CA Governor

Carina Tamayo
SoCal Regional Coordinator - External Affairs
Governor’s Inland Empire Regional Office
CA Governor

Julian Cuevas
Director of Policy and Governmental Affairs
Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF)

Tags

Inland Empire employment