May 2021 - State Budget Revision and High Road Training Partnerships

In this recorded webinar from the Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside (CSI) and the Inland Empire Community Foundation, CSI's Karthick Ramakrishnan moderates a discussion including information on the May Revision to the proposed 2021-2022 CA budget with a key focus on the workforce development component.

Moderator:

Karthick Ramakrishnan

Director, Center for Social Innovation

Professor, Public Policy and Political Science, UC Riverside

https://karthick.com/

Speakers:

Sarah White

Senior Advisor for Jobs & the Economy

Governor's Office of Planning & Research

Molly Wiltshire

SoCal Director - External Affairs

Governor's Inland Empire Regional Office

CA Governor

Carina Tamayo

SoCal Regional Coordinator - External Affairs

Governor’s Inland Empire Regional Office

CA Governor

Julian Cuevas

Director of Policy and Governmental Affairs

Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF)