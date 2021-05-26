May 2021 - State Budget Revision and High Road Training Partnerships
In this recorded webinar from the Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside (CSI) and the Inland Empire Community Foundation, CSI's Karthick Ramakrishnan moderates a discussion including information on the May Revision to the proposed 2021-2022 CA budget with a key focus on the workforce development component.
Moderator:
Karthick Ramakrishnan
Director, Center for Social Innovation
Professor, Public Policy and Political Science, UC Riverside
https://karthick.com/
Speakers:
Sarah White
Senior Advisor for Jobs & the Economy
Governor's Office of Planning & Research
Molly Wiltshire
SoCal Director - External Affairs
Governor's Inland Empire Regional Office
CA Governor
Carina Tamayo
SoCal Regional Coordinator - External Affairs
Governor’s Inland Empire Regional Office
CA Governor
Julian Cuevas
Director of Policy and Governmental Affairs
Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF)