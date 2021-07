May 2021 - Empowering the AAPI Community

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we focus on local non-profit organizations whose mission involves advancing and empowering these communities in the Inland Empire.

Join CSI Director, Karthick Ramakrishnan as he moderates a panel of three non-profit leaders.

Moderator:

Karthick Ramakrishnan

Director, Center for Social Innovation

Professor, Public Policy and Political Science, UC Riverside

https://karthick.com/

Speakers:

Lolofi Soakai

Founder/Executive Director

Motivating Action Leadership (MALO)

Roberto Halili

National Ecumenical Forum for Filipino Concerns (NEFFCON-IE)

Michael Milan

Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (APALA IE Chapter, AFL-CIO)