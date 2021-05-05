May 2021 - Civic Engagement Efforts in the Inland Empire
The Center for Social Innovation at UCR (CSI) and the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) dedicated their community webinar to civic engagement efforts in the region.
Join CSI's External Affairs Associate, Paola Avendano as she moderates a panel of experts involved in engagement efforts involving students and others connected to education from K-12 to college.
Moderator:
Paola Avendano
External Affairs Associate
Center for Social Innovation, UCR
paolaa@ucr.edu
Speakers:
Corey Jackson
Chief Executive Officer
SBX Youth and Family Services
Diane Podolske, Ph.D.
Director
CSUSB Center for Community Engagement
Catherine Murray
English Language Arts/ASB Teacher
Riverside Unified School District
Carolyn Power
History-Social Science Specialist
Riverside Unified School District