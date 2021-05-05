May 2021 - Civic Engagement Efforts in the Inland Empire

The Center for Social Innovation at UCR (CSI) and the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) dedicated their community webinar to civic engagement efforts in the region.

Join CSI's External Affairs Associate, Paola Avendano as she moderates a panel of experts involved in engagement efforts involving students and others connected to education from K-12 to college.

Moderator:

Paola Avendano

External Affairs Associate

Center for Social Innovation, UCR

paolaa@ucr.edu

Speakers:

Corey Jackson

Chief Executive Officer

SBX Youth and Family Services

Diane Podolske, Ph.D.

Director

CSUSB Center for Community Engagement

Catherine Murray

English Language Arts/ASB Teacher

Riverside Unified School District

Carolyn Power

History-Social Science Specialist

Riverside Unified School District