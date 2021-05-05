© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local Social Innovation

May 2021 - Civic Engagement Efforts in the Inland Empire

KVCR | By Paola Avendano
Published May 5, 2021 at 12:00 AM PDT
paola_avendano_0.jpeg
CSI-UCR
/

The Center for Social Innovation at UCR (CSI) and the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) dedicated their community webinar to civic engagement efforts in the region.

Join CSI's External Affairs Associate, Paola Avendano as she moderates a panel of experts involved in engagement efforts involving students and others connected to education from K-12 to college.

Moderator:
Paola Avendano
External Affairs Associate
Center for Social Innovation, UCR
paolaa@ucr.edu

Speakers:
Corey Jackson
Chief Executive Officer
SBX Youth and Family Services

Diane Podolske, Ph.D.
Director
CSUSB Center for Community Engagement

Catherine Murray
English Language Arts/ASB Teacher
Riverside Unified School District

Carolyn Power
History-Social Science Specialist
Riverside Unified School District

