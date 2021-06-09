© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

June 2021 - Poverty in the Inland Empire

KVCR | By Karla Lopez Del Rio
Published June 9, 2021 at 12:00 AM PDT
jessica_monge_coria.jpeg

The focus of this recorded webinar is on the status of poverty in the Inland Empire. Karla Lopez Del Rio moderates a panel of experts and includes a presentation from the Federal Reserve Bank on their latest findings in our region.

Moderator:
Karla López del Río
Associate Director
Center for Social Innovation, UCR
karlalo@ucr.edu

Speakers:
Jessica Monge Coria
Regional Manager - Community Development
The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

Dr. Elizabeth Mattiuzzi
Senior Researcher - Community Development
The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

Jessica Kacmarek
Initiative Director
The James Irvine Foundation

Tags

banking
Related Content