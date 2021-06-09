June 2021 - Poverty in the Inland Empire
The focus of this recorded webinar is on the status of poverty in the Inland Empire. Karla Lopez Del Rio moderates a panel of experts and includes a presentation from the Federal Reserve Bank on their latest findings in our region.
Moderator:
Karla López del Río
Associate Director
Center for Social Innovation, UCR
karlalo@ucr.edu
Speakers:
Jessica Monge Coria
Regional Manager - Community Development
The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
Dr. Elizabeth Mattiuzzi
Senior Researcher - Community Development
The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
Jessica Kacmarek
Initiative Director
The James Irvine Foundation