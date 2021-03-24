March 2021 - The State of Women in the IE

To commemorate Women’s History Month, the Center for Social Innovation (CSI) at UCR and the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) dedicated their community webinar to learn more about women in the IE.

Join CSI’s associate director, Karla López del Río, as she moderates a panel of three prominent leaders from the IE to discuss how the pandemic has disproportionately affected women, as well as the opportunity to use this crisis as a way to raise awareness of women's issues, propose solutions, and innovate public policies on the roadmap ahead.

Moderator:

Karla López del Río

Associate Director

Center for Social Innovation, UCR

Speakers:

Elizabeth Ayala

Program Manager, Women's Foundation of California

Rosibel Ochoa

Associate Vice Chancellor, Office of Technology Partnerships, UC Riverside

Helen Iris Torres

Chief Executive Officer, Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE)

