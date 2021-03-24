March 2021 - The State of Women in the IE
To commemorate Women’s History Month, the Center for Social Innovation (CSI) at UCR and the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) dedicated their community webinar to learn more about women in the IE.
Join CSI’s associate director, Karla López del Río, as she moderates a panel of three prominent leaders from the IE to discuss how the pandemic has disproportionately affected women, as well as the opportunity to use this crisis as a way to raise awareness of women's issues, propose solutions, and innovate public policies on the roadmap ahead.
Moderator:
Karla López del Río
Associate Director
Center for Social Innovation, UCR
karlalo@ucr.edu
https://socialinnovation.ucr.edu/
Speakers:
Elizabeth Ayala
Program Manager, Women's Foundation of California
elizabetha@womensfoundca.org
https://womensfoundca.org/
Rosibel Ochoa
Associate Vice Chancellor, Office of Technology Partnerships, UC Riverside
rosibel.ochoa@ucr.edu
https://techpartnerships.ucr.edu/
Helen Iris Torres
Chief Executive Officer, Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE)
htorres@latinas.org
https://www.latinas.org/