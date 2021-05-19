© 2021 91.9 KVCR

May 2021 - Youth Leadership Programs in the IE and Statewide

KVCR | By Joseph Williams
Published May 19, 2021 at 12:00 AM PDT
michael_wiafe_0.jpeg

The Center for Social Innovation (CSI) at UCR and the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) dedicated this community webinar to Youth Leadership in our region and statewide.

Joseph Williams of Southern California Edison moderates a panel of experts in this discussion about youth leadership.

    

Moderator:
Joseph Williams
Public Affairs Manager
Corporate Philanthropy and Community Engagement, Southern California Edison

Speakers:
Michael Wiafe
Youth Leadership Council
CA Forward

Amber Bolden
Associate Director of Partnerships
CA Forward

Eric Calderon
Assistant Director, Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside

Youth Climate Action Summit
