May 2021 - Youth Leadership Programs in the IE and Statewide
The Center for Social Innovation (CSI) at UCR and the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) dedicated this community webinar to Youth Leadership in our region and statewide.
Joseph Williams of Southern California Edison moderates a panel of experts in this discussion about youth leadership.
Moderator:
Joseph Williams
Public Affairs Manager
Corporate Philanthropy and Community Engagement, Southern California Edison
Speakers:
Michael Wiafe
Youth Leadership Council
CA Forward
Amber Bolden
Associate Director of Partnerships
CA Forward
Eric Calderon
Assistant Director, Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside