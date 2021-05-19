May 2021 - Youth Leadership Programs in the IE and Statewide

The Center for Social Innovation (CSI) at UCR and the Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) dedicated this community webinar to Youth Leadership in our region and statewide.

Joseph Williams of Southern California Edison moderates a panel of experts in this discussion about youth leadership.

Moderator:

Joseph Williams

Public Affairs Manager

Corporate Philanthropy and Community Engagement, Southern California Edison

Speakers:

Michael Wiafe

Youth Leadership Council

CA Forward

Amber Bolden

Associate Director of Partnerships

CA Forward

Eric Calderon

Assistant Director, Center for Social Innovation at UC Riverside