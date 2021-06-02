© 2021 91.9 KVCR

June 2021 - State of the Arts in the Inland Empire

KVCR | By Michelle Decker
Published June 2, 2021 at 6:28 AM PDT
michelle_decker.jpeg

In this recorded webinar organized by the Inland Empire Community Foundation and UCR's Center for Social Innovation, IECF CEO Michelle Decker moderates a panel of experts about the state of the arts and funding for the arts in our region.

Moderator:
Michelle Decker
President and CEO
Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF)

Speakers:
Jennifer Kane
Executive Director
San Bernardino County Arts Connection

Julie Baker
Executive Director
California Arts Advocates

Josiah Bruny
CEO and Founder
Music Changing Lives

Vanessa Vizard
Board Chair
Music Changing Lives

