June 2021 - State of the Arts in the Inland Empire

In this recorded webinar organized by the Inland Empire Community Foundation and UCR's Center for Social Innovation, IECF CEO Michelle Decker moderates a panel of experts about the state of the arts and funding for the arts in our region.

Moderator:

Michelle Decker

President and CEO

Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF)

Speakers:

Jennifer Kane

Executive Director

San Bernardino County Arts Connection

Julie Baker

Executive Director

California Arts Advocates

Josiah Bruny

CEO and Founder

Music Changing Lives

Vanessa Vizard

Board Chair

Music Changing Lives