June 2021 - State of the Arts in the Inland Empire
In this recorded webinar organized by the Inland Empire Community Foundation and UCR's Center for Social Innovation, IECF CEO Michelle Decker moderates a panel of experts about the state of the arts and funding for the arts in our region.
Moderator:
Michelle Decker
President and CEO
Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF)
Speakers:
Jennifer Kane
Executive Director
San Bernardino County Arts Connection
Julie Baker
Executive Director
California Arts Advocates
Josiah Bruny
CEO and Founder
Music Changing Lives
Vanessa Vizard
Board Chair
Music Changing Lives