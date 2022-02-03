February 3: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

Lifestyles kicks off Black History Month by checking in with some local organizations to learn how they’re celebrating notable African American leaders of the past, and highlighting the work that’s being done in the black community today. Lillian speaks with Felicia Jones, Associate Director for COPE and the Co-Founder of the Black Equity Initiative of the Inland Empire. The Black Equity Initiative awarded grants to 16 Black-empowered nonprofits in the Inland region. Felicia talks about some of those recipients and how they serve their community. Then, Dr. Annika Anderson, Chair of the Black History Month Planning Committee for Cal State University San Bernardino, shares a brief rundown of some of the events CSUSB has planned for this month.

To learn more about the Black Equity Initiative, visit blackequity.org

To learn more about Black History Month Events at CSUSB, including a keynote address coming up on February 8 featuring professor, author, and daughter of Malcom X, Ilyasah Shabazz, visit https://www.csusb.edu/bhm

The San Bernardino Valley College Arts, Lectures & Diversity Committee presents Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement on Thursday, February 9 at 6pm. Click here for the Zoom link. For more information about this event, visit the event page on facebook