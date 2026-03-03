© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts 3/1/26 - Xochitl Flores and her involvement in the Black and Brown in the Inland Empire and Beyond Exhibit

By Adam Rainey-Ruiz
Published March 3, 2026 at 9:00 PM PST

On this edition of KVC-Arts Adam Rainey-Ruiz sat down with Xochitl Flores, one of the curators for the Black and Brown in the Inland Empire and Beyond exhibit. This exhibit can be seen at the Altura Credit Union Community Gallery inside the Cheech. Join us as we talk about Xochitl's history as an artist, as well as how this exhibit came to be.

Check out her website: https://www.visiontolteca.com/?utm_source=ig&utm_medium=social&utm_content=link_in_bio&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQMMjU2MjgxMDQwNTU4AAGnt9OzDbuXjarMsfH1NKeQyQdGmfi1BnYMXrXmu8hhUhaMGwDAuJEppyuFL-4_aem_aIk56jHV4rbHNlxFw275ig

Or her Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/visiontolteca/

Adam Rainey-Ruiz
