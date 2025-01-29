© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 2/26/25 - Benjiphonik & Cookie Time!

By David Fleming
Published January 29, 2025 at 12:32 PM PST

David Fleming welcomes Benjiphonik back to the KVCR studios to talk about his latest song, "Cookie Time," as well as counting down to the release of the VIDEO for Cookie Time. We'll hear about the inspiration, and some of the main ingredients - for the song AND for Benjiphonik's Super-Secret Molases Cookies... which turns out to be not so super-secret after all. The song had been out for just about two weeks, but the video was released in tandem with the original airing of this edition of KVC-Arts.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
