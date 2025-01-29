KVC-Arts 2/26/25 - Benjiphonik & Cookie Time!

David Fleming welcomes Benjiphonik back to the KVCR studios to talk about his latest song, "Cookie Time," as well as counting down to the release of the VIDEO for Cookie Time. We'll hear about the inspiration, and some of the main ingredients - for the song AND for Benjiphonik's Super-Secret Molases Cookies... which turns out to be not so super-secret after all. The song had been out for just about two weeks, but the video was released in tandem with the original airing of this edition of KVC-Arts.