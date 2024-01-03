© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 12/31/23 - Johnny Hickman, of Cracker

By David Fleming
Published January 3, 2024

The core of Cracker has always been Johnny A Hickman and David Lowery. Before moving to Virginia, Cracker was VERY much steeped in The Inland Empire region of Southern California (The Dangers, Camper Van Beethoven & more). So in early November when they were getting ready to wrap up their 2023 tour in Highland (a literal 10 miles from where I sit), I happily grabbed a chance for an interview. It was very much at the 11th hour, and David was teaching that day, but I was quite happy to speak with Johnny. Either one would have been wonderful. LOTS of GREAT material with both these guys!

Even though there wasn't room in a KVC-Arts prior to their performance, we still spoke for just under an hour, so I could grab a snippet of the conversation to be used as a feature during Morning Edition and All Things Considered to promote their appearance and use the rest of the conversation for a KVC-Arts in the relative near future.

So - taking us into the new year, it's Cracker for the next TWO KVC-Arts. Some of the items for the first show... The songs "Low," "San Bernardino Boy," "Eurotrash Girl," "March of the Billionaires" and more... and of course Cracker as a name for the band. These days it sometimes gets a person dinged on Facebook.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
