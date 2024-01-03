KVC-Arts 12/31/23 - Johnny Hickman, of Cracker

The core of Cracker has always been Johnny A Hickman and David Lowery. Before moving to Virginia, Cracker was VERY much steeped in The Inland Empire region of Southern California (The Dangers, Camper Van Beethoven & more). So in early November when they were getting ready to wrap up their 2023 tour in Highland (a literal 10 miles from where I sit), I happily grabbed a chance for an interview. It was very much at the 11th hour, and David was teaching that day, but I was quite happy to speak with Johnny. Either one would have been wonderful. LOTS of GREAT material with both these guys!

Even though there wasn't room in a KVC-Arts prior to their performance, we still spoke for just under an hour, so I could grab a snippet of the conversation to be used as a feature during Morning Edition and All Things Considered to promote their appearance and use the rest of the conversation for a KVC-Arts in the relative near future.

So - taking us into the new year, it's Cracker for the next TWO KVC-Arts. Some of the items for the first show... The songs "Low," "San Bernardino Boy," "Eurotrash Girl," "March of the Billionaires" and more... and of course Cracker as a name for the band. These days it sometimes gets a person dinged on Facebook.