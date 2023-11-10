© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 10/29/23 - Astronaut Samurais - Alberto Alvarenga and Tyler Stevens

By David Fleming
Published November 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM PST

Indy rock... Garage rock... surf rock flirting with some of the ska bands in the area...

Astronaut Samurais is Alberto Alvarenga II and Tyler Stevens. Alberto handles all the lead vocals and the songwriting, and he and Tyler trade off on lead guitar. They came up in the Moreno Valley, CA area, then really found themselves and started gaining a following with like-minded people and music in the Pomona/Upland area.

The band ended up taking a bit of a hiatus - mainly driven by the pandemic, and as recently as late last year going into early this year are back. At one point it was a full band, but these days it's Alberto and Tyler only - adding a bass player and drummer for gigs. They were VERY well received in September at the Unquiet Fest, and will be at the Los Muertos Fest in Downtown San Bernardino on Friday November 3rd (along with September, God Is Evil, The M16, and Desperate Measures). More on Instagram at astrosamurais4ever.

David Fleming
