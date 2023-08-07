KVC-Arts 8/6/23 - Brenton Wood, Funk in the 70's, Re-Recordings of Past Hits, Performing Today

Brenton Wood found THE formula for making hits... and hitting it big. The Oogum Boogum Song, Gimme Little Sign, and Baby You Got it all charted in 1967. He saw success because he paid attention to what songs were making it - and why.

While I (REALLY, really) liked the afore mentioned hits of the mid-sixties, I LOVED the funk driven sound which started coming out in the early 70's; namely, "Sticky Boom Boom Too Cold." On the intial 45 release, we got part one on the A-side we got "part one," which had vocals included. The B-side was the instrumental version of the same song. LOVED it!

David Fleming and Brenton talk about this tune, some other signs of success, and a bit about performing today. Performances today are fewer and more far between, but they ARE still happening.