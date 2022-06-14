© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
KVCaRtsLogo_a03.png
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 6/12/22 - Guitarist Peter Curtis, Celtic Woman's Chloe Agnew

Published June 14, 2022 at 3:05 PM PDT
peter curtis pandemic.jpg

David Fleming speaks with Chloe Agnew, one of the original members of Celtic Woman. We'll hear a bit about Celtic Woman... as well as her recent solo release, "Reimagined." We start the program with Riverside's Peter Curtis, and some INCREDIBLE reimagining of some well known tunes from a variety of genres. The common element - it's all music which made him think of the pandemic in some way. Some quite tongue in cheek, with others quite beautiful and thoughtful. It's all solo guitar, with the exception of the wonderful jazz standard, "The Nearness of You." This one with saxophone accompaniment, and all on Peter's latest release, "Pete's Pandemic Playlist."

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming