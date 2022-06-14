KVC-Arts 6/12/22 - Guitarist Peter Curtis, Celtic Woman's Chloe Agnew

David Fleming speaks with Chloe Agnew, one of the original members of Celtic Woman. We'll hear a bit about Celtic Woman... as well as her recent solo release, "Reimagined." We start the program with Riverside's Peter Curtis, and some INCREDIBLE reimagining of some well known tunes from a variety of genres. The common element - it's all music which made him think of the pandemic in some way. Some quite tongue in cheek, with others quite beautiful and thoughtful. It's all solo guitar, with the exception of the wonderful jazz standard, "The Nearness of You." This one with saxophone accompaniment, and all on Peter's latest release, "Pete's Pandemic Playlist."