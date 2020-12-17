12/17 KVCR Midday News: First Vaccine Doses in SB County, Strip Clubs Remain Open, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

San Bernardino County administered the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday afternoon, offering some hope for healthcare workers. Menifee woman illegally cashes in on virus-related benefits, obtaining more than $500,000. Teachers, first responders, grocery, and restaurant workers were among those recommended Wednesday to get the next round of vaccines in California. A California judge extends strip club exemption from lockdown.