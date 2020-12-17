Related Program: 
The Midday News Report

12/17 KVCR Midday News: First Vaccine Doses in SB County, Strip Clubs Remain Open, and More

By Shareen Awad 22 minutes ago

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. San Bernardino County administered the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday afternoon, offering some hope for healthcare workers.
  2. Menifee woman illegally cashes in on virus-related benefits, obtaining more than $500,000.
  3. Teachers, first responders, grocery, and restaurant workers were among those recommended Wednesday to get the next round of vaccines in California.
  4. A California judge extends strip club exemption from lockdown.   

Tags: 
Local news
Health news
virus news
virus