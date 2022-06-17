Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/17/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,943 new reported cases. Since June 9, hospitalizations increased by 21%, with 111 and 15 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 50 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 3,028 new reported cases on Thursday. Since June 9, hospitalizations have increased by 18%, with 116 and 11 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported two new COVID-19 related deaths.