Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/17/22

KVCR
Published June 17, 2022 at 12:45 PM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Radoslav Zilinsky
/
Getty Images
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Over the last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by at least 18% in both Riverside and San Bernardino County.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,943 new reported cases. Since June 9, hospitalizations increased by 21%, with 111 and 15 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 50 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In Riverside County, there were 3,028 new reported cases on Thursday. Since June 9, hospitalizations have increased by 18%, with 116 and 11 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported two new COVID-19 related deaths.

Local News COVID-19San Bernardino CountyRiverside County