Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/6/22
COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased slightly in Riverside and San Bernardino County.
In Riverside County, there were 1,016 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 28, hospitalizations have increased in the county by four, with 42 and five COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported four new COVID-19 related deaths.
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 812 new reported cases. Since April 28, hospitalizations have seen a 28% increase, with 36. ICU cases decreased by one in that same period, with six current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 135 new COVID-19 related deaths.