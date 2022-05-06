Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/6/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,016 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 28, hospitalizations have increased in the county by four, with 42 and five COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported four new COVID-19 related deaths.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 812 new reported cases. Since April 28, hospitalizations have seen a 28% increase, with 36. ICU cases decreased by one in that same period, with six current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 135 new COVID-19 related deaths.