© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/3/22

KVCR
Published May 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Over the last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by at least 18% in Riverside and San Bernardino County.

In Riverside County, there were 568 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 25, hospitalizations have decreased by 20%, with 44. ICU cases increased by one, with seven current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 740 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 25, hospitalizations have decreased by 18%, with 30 current patients. ICU cases decreased by four in that same period, with six. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 144 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags

Local News COVID-19Riverside CountySan Bernardino County