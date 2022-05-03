Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/3/22

In Riverside County, there were 568 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 25, hospitalizations have decreased by 20%, with 44. ICU cases increased by one, with seven current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 740 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 25, hospitalizations have decreased by 18%, with 30 current patients. ICU cases decreased by four in that same period, with six. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 144 new COVID-19 related deaths.