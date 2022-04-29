Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/29/22
COVID-19 hospitalizations have slightly declined in Riverside and San Bernardino County.
In Riverside County, there were 714 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 21, hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 11%, with 38 and five COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported five new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 1,212 new reported cases. Since April 21, hospitalizations have seen a 34% decrease, with 28. ICU cases decreased by one in that same period, with seven current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 128 new COVID-19 related deaths.