Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/29/22

In Riverside County, there were 714 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 21, hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 11%, with 38 and five COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported five new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 1,212 new reported cases. Since April 21, hospitalizations have seen a 34% decrease, with 28. ICU cases decreased by one in that same period, with seven current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 128 new COVID-19 related deaths.