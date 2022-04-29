© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/29/22

KVCR
Published April 29, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have slightly declined in Riverside and San Bernardino County.

In Riverside County, there were 714 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 21, hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 11%, with 38 and five COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported five new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 1,212 new reported cases. Since April 21, hospitalizations have seen a 34% decrease, with 28. ICU cases decreased by one in that same period, with seven current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 128 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags

Local News COVID-19Riverside CountySan Bernardino County