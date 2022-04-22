Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/22/22

In Riverside County, there were 452 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 14th, hospitalizations have increased in the county by 48%, with 43 and seven COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported ten new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 1,008 new reported cases. Since April 14th, hospitalizations have seen a 2% increase, with 43. ICU cases increased by two in that same period, with eight current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 72 new COVID-19 related deaths.