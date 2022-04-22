© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/22/22

KVCR
Published April 22, 2022 at 8:15 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

As new COVID-19 cases have started to uptick across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside County and San Bernardino County have continued to slightly rise.

In Riverside County, there were 452 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 14th, hospitalizations have increased in the county by 48%, with 43 and seven COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported ten new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 1,008 new reported cases. Since April 14th, hospitalizations have seen a 2% increase, with 43. ICU cases increased by two in that same period, with eight current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 72 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags

Local News COVID-19Riverside CountySan Bernardino County