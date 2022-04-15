Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/15/22

In Riverside County, there were 391 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 7, hospitalizations have increased in the county by 11%, with 29 and 7 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 1,138 new reported cases. Since April 7, hospitalizations have seen a 6% decrease, with 42. ICU cases decreased by seven in that same period, with six current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths.