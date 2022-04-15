© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/15/22

KVCR
Published April 15, 2022 at 9:30 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in Riverside County for the first time since January, while San Bernardino County COVID-19 hospitalizations have slightly dropped.

In Riverside County, there were 391 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 7, hospitalizations have increased in the county by 11%, with 29 and 7 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 1,138 new reported cases. Since April 7, hospitalizations have seen a 6% decrease, with 42. ICU cases decreased by seven in that same period, with six current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags

Local News COVID-19Riverside CountySan Bernardino County