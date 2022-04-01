© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/1/22

KVCR
Published April 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

For the ninth straight week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased in Riverside and San Bernardino County.

In Riverside County, 61 new reported cases were reported on Thursday. Since March 24, hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 26%, with 55 and 10 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 190 new reported cases. Since March 24, hospitalizations have seen a 27% decrease, with 80. ICU cases decreased by 7 in that same period, with 19 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags

Local News COVID-19San Bernardino CountyRiverside County