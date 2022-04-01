Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/1/22

In Riverside County, 61 new reported cases were reported on Thursday. Since March 24, hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 26%, with 55 and 10 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 190 new reported cases. Since March 24, hospitalizations have seen a 27% decrease, with 80. ICU cases decreased by 7 in that same period, with 19 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths.