Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/1/22
For the ninth straight week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased in Riverside and San Bernardino County.
In Riverside County, 61 new reported cases were reported on Thursday. Since March 24, hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 26%, with 55 and 10 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 190 new reported cases. Since March 24, hospitalizations have seen a 27% decrease, with 80. ICU cases decreased by 7 in that same period, with 19 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 32 new COVID-19 related deaths.