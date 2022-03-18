Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/18/22
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside and San Bernardino County are now the lowest they’ve been since July of 2021.
In Riverside County, 139 new reported cases were reported on Thursday. Since last March 11, Hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 30%, with 100 and 13 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 141 new reported cases. Since March 11, hospitalizations have seen a 22% decrease, with 103. ICU cases decreased by 1 in that same period, with 34 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 52 new COVID-19 related deaths.