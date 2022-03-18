© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/18/22

KVCR
Published March 18, 2022 at 9:15 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside and San Bernardino County are now the lowest they’ve been since July of 2021.

In Riverside County, 139 new reported cases were reported on Thursday. Since last March 11, Hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 30%, with 100 and 13 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 141 new reported cases. Since March 11, hospitalizations have seen a 22% decrease, with 103. ICU cases decreased by 1 in that same period, with 34 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 52 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags

Local News COVID-19Riverside CountySan Bernardino County