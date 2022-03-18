Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/18/22

In Riverside County, 139 new reported cases were reported on Thursday. Since last March 11, Hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 30%, with 100 and 13 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 46 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 141 new reported cases. Since March 11, hospitalizations have seen a 22% decrease, with 103. ICU cases decreased by 1 in that same period, with 34 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 52 new COVID-19 related deaths.