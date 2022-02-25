© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 2/25/22

KVCR
Published February 25, 2022 at 5:00 AM PST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Over the last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by at least 28% in Riverside and San Bernardino County.

In Riverside County, there were 412 new reported cases on Thursday. Hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 28%, with 311 and 58 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 55 new COVID-19 related deaths since Feb. 17.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 335 new reported cases. Over the last week, hospitalizations have decreased by 31%, with 295. ICU cases decreased by 38, with 71 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 100 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Local News Riverside CountySan Bernardino CountyCOVID-19COVID