Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 2/25/22

In Riverside County, there were 412 new reported cases on Thursday. Hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 28%, with 311 and 58 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 55 new COVID-19 related deaths since Feb. 17.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 335 new reported cases. Over the last week, hospitalizations have decreased by 31%, with 295. ICU cases decreased by 38, with 71 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 100 new COVID-19 related deaths.