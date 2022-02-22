Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 2/22/22

In Riverside County, there were 960 new reported cases over the weekend. Since Jan. 25, hospitalizations have decreased by 69%, with 321. In that same period, ICU cases have seen a 64% decrease with 62 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 92 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 798 new reported cases over the weekend. Since Jan. 25, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 70%, with 343. ICU cases decreased by 92 in that same period, with 82 patients. Over the previous week, San Bernardino County has reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths.