Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 2/22/22

KVCR
Published February 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Since Jan. 25, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside and San Bernardino County have decreased by at least 69%.

In Riverside County, there were 960 new reported cases over the weekend. Since Jan. 25, hospitalizations have decreased by 69%, with 321. In that same period, ICU cases have seen a 64% decrease with 62 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 92 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 798 new reported cases over the weekend. Since Jan. 25, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 70%, with 343. ICU cases decreased by 92 in that same period, with 82 patients. Over the previous week, San Bernardino County has reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths.

