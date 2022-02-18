Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 2/18/22
COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased in Riverside and San Bernardino County for the fourth straight week.
In Riverside County, there were 888 new reported cases on Thursday. Over the last week, hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 28%, with 432 and 92 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 153 new COVID-19 related deaths since February 10th.
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 550 new reported cases. Over the last week, hospitalizations have decreased by 32%, with 431. ICU cases decreased by 38, with 109. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 30 new COVID-19 related deaths.