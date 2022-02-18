Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 2/18/22

In Riverside County, there were 888 new reported cases on Thursday. Over the last week, hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 28%, with 432 and 92 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 153 new COVID-19 related deaths since February 10th.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 550 new reported cases. Over the last week, hospitalizations have decreased by 32%, with 431. ICU cases decreased by 38, with 109. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 30 new COVID-19 related deaths.