Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 2/15/22

In Riverside County, there were 2,797 new reported cases over the weekend. Hospitalizations have decreased by 28% since Feb. 7, with 490. ICU cases have seen a 22% decrease in the same period with 95 current patients. Over the last seven days, the county has reported 130 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,810 new reported cases over the weekend. Since Feb. 7, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 28%, with 499. ICU cases decreased by 45 in that same period, with 125 patients. Over the previous week, the county has reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths.