Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 2/15/22

KVCR
Published February 15, 2022 at 5:00 AM PST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside and San Bernardino County have decreased by 28% in the last week.

In Riverside County, there were 2,797 new reported cases over the weekend. Hospitalizations have decreased by 28% since Feb. 7, with 490. ICU cases have seen a 22% decrease in the same period with 95 current patients. Over the last seven days, the county has reported 130 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,810 new reported cases over the weekend. Since Feb. 7, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 28%, with 499. ICU cases decreased by 45 in that same period, with 125 patients. Over the previous week, the county has reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths.

